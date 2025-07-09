TikTok developing US-Specific app with unique algorithm
TikTok is rolling out a brand new app called "M2" just for US users on September 5, 2025.
This version will be totally separate from the global TikTok and will only use American data, thanks to new US rules pushing ByteDance (TikTok's parent company) to split off its US operations over security concerns.
How will the transition work?
M2 will have its own recommendation algorithm trained only on what Americans watch, so no more global content mixing in your feed.
About 170 million users in the US will need to switch over—M2 gets its own spot in app stores, while the current TikTok app disappears from listings on launch day.
Don't worry: you'll have until March 2026 to move your stuff over.
Launching M2 is part of ByteDance's required exit from the US market.
The plan is for Oracle and other American investors to take over most of TikTok's US business, with ByteDance keeping a small share.
It's all about easing ongoing tensions between the US and China around data privacy and tech ownership.