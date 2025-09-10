Suryakumar Yadav owns 13 50-plus T20I scores in Asia: Stats 

The second match of the T20 Asia Cup 2025 will see India take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on September 10. Eyes will be on Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who has been an absolute menace in the format. Many even hail him as the best T20 batter going around. On this note, let's decode his T20I numbers in Asia.

Stats Strike rate of 167.73 in Asia As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has scored 1,367 runs at an average of 35.97 across 47 T20Is in Asia. He has breached the 50-run mark 13 times across 45 innings in the continent. This includes a hundred as well. The dasher's strike rate of 167.73 is comfortably the best among full-member team batters with at least 1,000 T20I runs in Asia. Australia's Glenn Maxwell (158.10) is the only other batter with a 145-plus strike rate in this regard.

Sixes SKY owns these sixes records in Asia Suryakumar has smashed a total of 82 T20I maximums in Asia. His tally also includes 120 fours. Rohit Sharma (120), Mohammad Nabi (92), and Virat Kohli (84) are the only full-member team batters with more sixes in the continent. SKY also owns the record of the joint-most sixes by a non-opener (only full member teams) in a T20I on Asian soil. He cleared the fence nine times while batting at four in the 2023 Rajkot T20I against Sri Lanka.

Career SKY's overall T20I records and achievements Coming to his T20I career, SKY has scored 2,598 at an average of 38.20 across 83 games (50s: 21, 100s: 4). SKY shares the record for the third-most Player-of-the-Match awards in the shortest format (16). He is also the only player to have scored T20I centuries in four different nations - South Africa, England, New Zealand, and India. SKY has the highest strike rate by any batter with at least 1,000 runs for a full-member team (167.07).