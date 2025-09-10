Sri Lanka announce squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025
What's the story
The Sri Lankan cricket board has announced its squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Veteran all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will captain the team, with seasoned players Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi De Silva, and Anushka Sanjeewani supporting her. The tournament is set to begin on September 30, with a clash between co-hosts Sri Lanka and India. Here are further details.
Team composition
A look at SL's full squad
Along with Athapaththu, the Sri Lankan squad includes Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala. The bowling department will be led by Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari while Udeshika Prabodani and Malki Madara will provide support. Achini Kulasooriya is also part of the squad with Inoshi Fernando as a traveling reserve.
Match schedule
SL to begin campaign against India
Sri Lanka will kick off their World Cup campaign against co-hosts India in Guwahati on September 30. The tournament promises to be a thrilling contest as eight teams battle it out for the coveted title. The 'Will to Win' campaign film has been launched, showcasing the aspirations of participating teams and their supporters ahead of this prestigious event.
Information
Here is the squad
Squad: Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya. Travelling Reserve: Inoshi Fernando.