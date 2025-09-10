Sri Lanka announce squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Along with Athapaththu, the Sri Lankan squad includes Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala. The bowling department will be led by Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari while Udeshika Prabodani and Malki Madara will provide support. Achini Kulasooriya is also part of the squad with Inoshi Fernando as a traveling reserve.

Match schedule

SL to begin campaign against India

Sri Lanka will kick off their World Cup campaign against co-hosts India in Guwahati on September 30. The tournament promises to be a thrilling contest as eight teams battle it out for the coveted title. The 'Will to Win' campaign film has been launched, showcasing the aspirations of participating teams and their supporters ahead of this prestigious event.