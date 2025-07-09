Blok employs AI personas for real-world app simulation
Blok, launched in 2024 by Tom Charman and Olivia Higgs, is making app development smoother with AI that simulates real user behavior.
Instead of waiting for beta testers, developers can now predict how people will use new features before launch.
Backed by $7.5 million in funding (including a $5 million seed round led by MaC Venture Capital), Blok is quickly gaining attention.
Blok vs Optimizely
Blok's predictive testing gives it an edge over old-school tools like Optimizely.
As Marlon Nichols from MaC Venture Capital puts it, being able to see how users might react before a feature goes live is a "game-changer."
With feedback from over 100 engineers, Blok's platform now helps developers test complex designs and get clear reports.
Right now, they're focusing on finance and healthcare apps—helping companies cut friction and boost growth while keeping costs in check.