Oura Ring 4 debuts 1st-ever discount on Amazon Prime Day
The Oura Ring 4, a sleek health tracker, just got its first-ever discount for Amazon Prime Day—down from $349 to $297 for the silver size 10.
Other styles are also on sale, but some have already sold out.
This deal is only for Prime members and won't last long.
This ring tracks over 30 health metrics
This ring tracks over 30 health metrics—think sleep stages, heart rate, stress levels, temperature changes, and women's health—all in real time.
It's made from tough titanium, water-resistant, and lasts up to eight days on a single charge.