Next Article
Saturn returns to late night sky this week
Saturn is making its way back into the late-night sky for stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere.
Starting July 9, you can catch it rising just before midnight near Pisces—though exact times depend on where you are, so checking in-the-sky.org can help you plan.
Saturn will show up a little earlier each night
Each night, Saturn will show up a little earlier. By September 21, when it reaches opposition, it'll be visible all night long until March 2026.
For the best look at its iconic rings and moons, try using a telescope—six-inch scopes reveal the main rings, while eight-inch ones let you spot even more details.