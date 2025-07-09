Perplexity unveils AI-Driven web browser, Comet Technology Jul 09, 2025

Perplexity, the startup, has just dropped Comet—its first AI-powered web browser. For now, it's available to Max plan users and a few invitees.

Comet comes with Perplexity's own AI search engine built in, giving you instant answers and real-time summaries (with sources).

Plus, its Comet Assistant can manage your tabs, emails, calendars—even browse the web for you.