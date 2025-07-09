Perplexity unveils AI-Driven web browser, Comet
Perplexity, the startup, has just dropped Comet—its first AI-powered web browser. For now, it's available to Max plan users and a few invitees.
Comet comes with Perplexity's own AI search engine built in, giving you instant answers and real-time summaries (with sources).
Plus, its Comet Assistant can manage your tabs, emails, calendars—even browse the web for you.
Can help you summarize emails, organize tabs
Comet isn't just another browser—it lets you manage tasks like summarizing emails or organizing your tabs.
You can ask for help using text, voice, or images. It also summarizes documents and emails directly in the browser.
A smarter alternative to traditional web browsers
While Chrome and Safari still rule the browser world, Comet stands out with its built-in AI agent that actually does stuff for you—not just search.
With Perplexity's fast-growing user base and unique features, Comet is shaping up as an interesting pick for anyone who wants smarter browsing without extra effort.