Next Article
Apple AirPods Max hit record low price on Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is dropping the AirPods Max to just $430—a huge $119 off the usual $549 tag.
This beats even Black Friday deals, and the offer runs July 8-11.
These premium headphones come with custom dynamic drivers, top-tier noise cancelation, and a handy Transparency mode.
Premium build, top-tier performance
The latest AirPods Max now have USB-C charging, plus a comfy stainless steel headband, breathable mesh, and memory foam ear cushions for all-day wear.
You'll get up to 20 hours of battery with noise cancelation on, and they sync seamlessly with your Apple devices.
Don't miss this deal
This is the lowest price ever for AirPods Max—and based on past sales, they could sell out fast.
If you've been eyeing these high-end headphones at a friendlier price, now's probably your best shot.