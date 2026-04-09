InnoView dual foldable monitor on Amazon $190 down from $270
Technology
The InnoView dual foldable monitor is now on Amazon for $190 (down from $270), and it's catching the eye of remote workers and travelers who want more screen space without extra bulk.
It packs two 15.6-inch 1080p HD screens that fold up neatly, so you can set them up vertically or stash them in your bag alongside your laptop.
Monitor connects via USB-C or HDMI
Just plug in with USB-C or HDMI, power up with the included adapter, and you're ready to multitask (think emails, spreadsheets, or even streaming) all at once.
Its compact design makes working from anywhere feel less cramped and a lot more efficient, especially if you're tired of toggling between tabs on a single screen.