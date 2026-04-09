InnoView dual foldable monitor on Amazon $190 down from $270 Technology Apr 09, 2026

The InnoView dual foldable monitor is now on Amazon for $190 (down from $270), and it's catching the eye of remote workers and travelers who want more screen space without extra bulk.

It packs two 15.6-inch 1080p HD screens that fold up neatly, so you can set them up vertically or stash them in your bag alongside your laptop.