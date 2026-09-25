Insta360 sells 10 millionth camera and opens Times Square flagship

The brand isn't stopping at 360 cameras: it's also grabbed 43% of the detachable action camera market and holds 20% of handheld smart cameras.

Their brand-new launch, Luna Ultra, shows they're still pushing creative boundaries.

Even with talk of possible US bans on certain cameras, co-founder Max Richter says Insta360 will stick to local rules and keep growing globally (no immediate plans for US manufacturing just yet).