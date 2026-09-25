Insta360 sells 10 millionth camera and opens Times Square flagship
Technology
Insta360 just hit a big milestone, selling its 10 millionth camera, and opened a flagship store in Times Square.
With a huge 73% share of the 360-degree camera market, the company now wants to branch out into mirrorless cameras and smart glasses, aiming to connect everyday smartphone users with pro-level gear.
Insta360 launches Luna Ultra, reports shares
The brand isn't stopping at 360 cameras: it's also grabbed 43% of the detachable action camera market and holds 20% of handheld smart cameras.
Their brand-new launch, Luna Ultra, shows they're still pushing creative boundaries.
Even with talk of possible US bans on certain cameras, co-founder Max Richter says Insta360 will stick to local rules and keep growing globally (no immediate plans for US manufacturing just yet).