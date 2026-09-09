Instacart launches Clementine AI for grocery shopping and meal planning
Instacart just dropped Clementine, an AI assistant that helps you shop for groceries and plan meals way more easily.
You can chat with it to build your cart from recipes, lists, or even just by saying things like "I need a week of budget-friendly kids' lunches," or "order my usuals."
Instacart hopes this makes it stand out against apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash.
Clementine personalizes diet picks
Clementine gives personalized picks based on your diet (think vegetarian, gluten-free, or organic) and spots deals or cheaper swaps for you.
You can upload handwritten or digital lists as a photo and get a shoppable cart.
It also suggests recipes based on what you need and pulls in trusted content.
CEO Chris Rogers says Clementine is here to solve meal-planning headaches using years of shopping data.
Clementine available across US and Canada
Clementine is now live across the US and Canada, aiming to be your go-to tool for grocery planning and buying online.