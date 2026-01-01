AI content is blurring reality, warns Instagram head

Instagram 's head, Adam Mosseri , has sounded the alarm over the rise of "infinite synthetic content," which is becoming increasingly difficult to tell apart from reality. He said that in today's world, people have to start with skepticism instead of assuming what they see is real by default. This shift, he says, will be uncomfortable as humans are genetically predisposed to believe their eyes.

Platform evolution Mosseri emphasizes need for evolution in social media platforms Mosseri stressed the need for social media platforms like Instagram to evolve with this changing landscape. He proposed that these platforms should build the best creative tools, label AI-generated content, and verify authentic content. He also suggested surfacing credibility signals about who is posting and continuing to improve ranking for originality. This comes as part of his larger argument about how authenticity is becoming infinitely reproducible in today's digital world.

AI impact Mosseri's perspective on AI content creation Mosseri also shared his views on the impact of AI on content creation. He said, "We like to complain about 'AI slop,' but there's a lot of amazing AI content." However, he didn't specifically mention any examples or Meta's push for AI tools. He criticized camera companies for trying to make everyone look like a pro photographer from 2015 and suggested that raw, unflattering images could be a temporary signal of reality until AI can replicate imperfections too.