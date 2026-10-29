Instagram boss says AI backlash will only get worse
What's the story
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has predicted that the negativity surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) is only going to get worse. On the Colin and Samir podcast, Mosseri said he sees a trend of "more anxiety and more frustration and more anger about AI." He said this feeling isn't limited to young people or creatives but is widespread across different demographics.
Industry concerns
It's going to continue to get worse: Mosseri
Mosseri acknowledged that there is a lot of frustration and anger over AI, some of which is justified while some isn't.
He said this could make things difficult for many people, not just those working in the creative industries.
"It's not only getting worse, it's going to continue to get worse," he said on the podcast discussing Instagram's new features like widescreen and long-form video.
Content regulation
Instagram's stance on AI content
Despite the growing concerns, Mosseri said Instagram doesn't rank AI creators differently.
However, he did raise questions about the quality of AI content, saying there's a lot of both "great" and "slop."
He also acknowledged that Instagram has been cracking down on misleading AI profiles since August after labeling them earlier this year.
However, issues like celebrity deepfakes still remain a problem for the platform.
Policy response
Concerns around AI and job displacement
Mosseri said Instagram is "actively working out what to do" about AI fakes but doesn't think banning them from the platform is practical.
Instead, he said Instagram has started requiring AI accounts to label themselves for transparency.
He also acknowledged fears around AI, including concerns over content ownership and job displacement in fields like content creation, engineering, and mathematics.