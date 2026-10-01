Instagram creators get new AI assistant
What's the story
Meta has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, the Edits assistant, for its Instagram creators. The tool is designed to provide personalized feedback and suggestions based on the creator's past content performance and current trends. Unlike generic AI advice, Edits aims to understand each creator's audience and provide tailored recommendations.
Tool features
Edits analyzes Instagram data to provide tailored suggestions
The Edits assistant is a highly personalized chatbot that can analyze Instagram data such as follows, views, likes, shares, and retention stats. It looks at performance patterns rather than focusing on one successful video.
The tool can suggest concepts, hooks and captions for future videos based on past content performance and current trends. It can even recommend audio tracks based on the creator's content style.
Development process
Tool was first previewed in June at a creator event
The Edits assistant was developed in close collaboration with a select group of creators from Meta's community.
The tool was first previewed by Meta in June at an invite-only creator event.
It is currently free to use within the Edits app, but there is an unspecified daily prompt limit.
Higher usage limits can be unlocked through one of Meta's new subscription plans, with the most expensive of these plans costing $499 per month.