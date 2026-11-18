Instagram lets creators hide videos copied by other accounts
What's the story
Instagram is rolling out a new "content protection" feature, aimed at helping creators deal with the issue of video duplication. The tool automatically detects visual matches of original videos across Instagram and Facebook, Meta said in a blog post. Once a match is found, the creator is notified and can choose how to proceed with it.
User options
Creators can choose from several actions
Upon being notified of a duplicate video, creators can choose from several options.
They can track the video, hide it from all users on Instagram and Facebook, credit their original work, or release their claim on the duplicate content.
This feature gives creators more control over how their original videos are used by others on these platforms.
AI detection
Tool will also flag videos with matching audio
Along with video duplication, the "content protection" feature also tackles unauthorized use of AI-generated content.
The tool will start flagging videos that match the audio of a creator's original work but have different visuals.
This update will be tested with a small group of creators in the coming weeks, before being rolled out more widely on both Instagram and Facebook.
Video protection
How to protect your videos on Instagram
Once they enroll in the "content protection" feature, every original video they post on Instagram is automatically protected. They can also manually protect older videos.
If creators have allowed certain profiles to use their work, such as a second profile or brand account, they can add them to an allow list so their videos won't be flagged as matches by this new tool.