Instagram falsely labeling real images as AI-generated, again
What's the story
Instagram's AI detection system, designed to help users identify synthetic content, is facing a major issue once again. Users have reported that the platform is incorrectly tagging images with an "AI Content" label, even when they haven't used generative AI tools for editing. This has led to a situation where real AI-generated images are going unnoticed and untagged on Instagram.
User experiences
Background removers trigger false positives
The problem seems to be especially prevalent with images edited using background remover tools, like Canva's.
One user on Threads said the label was applied "every time there is bg remover involved," while another claimed their photo was flagged as AI after they used Canva to remove "a speckle."
These cases highlight the inconsistency and inaccuracy of Instagram's current AI detection system.
Detection methods
Meta promised to improve labeling in the past
In 2024, Meta had promised to improve its labeling approach based on "the amount of AI used in an image."
The company also claimed it uses "industry standard indicators that other companies include in content from their tools," but has never been clear about what these are or how or when they scan for them.
This lack of transparency only adds to the confusion surrounding Instagram's AI detection system.
Tool impact
Canva clarifies its assistive tools were wrongly tagged
Some of Canva's assistive AI tools were wrongly tagged as generative by Instagram, the design platform later clarified.
Despite this, some users still report their images are being tagged after using Canva's Background Remover.
This suggests that the issue isn't fully resolved and continues to affect users of both platforms.
Brand response
About Face's images were flagged as AI-generated too
The AI Content tag was also automatically applied to recent photos posted by About Face, a cosmetics company founded by singer Halsey.
When asked about the AI tag, an unnamed social manager from the brand clarified that no AI was used in creating these images.
This incident further highlights the ongoing issues with Instagram's AI detection system and its impact on brands and users alike.