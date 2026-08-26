Instagram's new feature turns raw footage into Reels
What's the story
Instagram has launched a new feature called "First Draft" to simplify the Reels creation process. The tool automatically trims selected video clips, removing pauses and pulling together the best moments into an initial cut. The process can produce a first pass in under 10 seconds, potentially saving creators a lot of time and making video creation more accessible for those without much editing experience.
Feature details
How to use the new feature
The First Draft feature can be accessed directly from Instagram's camera while recording or from the Reels gallery after selecting multiple clips.
This is a major improvement over the traditional method of manually editing each clip.
Instead, creators can now start with an automatically assembled draft and refine it further, making the whole process much quicker and easier.
In-app editing
Competing with other automated editing tools
While automated editing tools like Adobe Firefly's Quick Cuts and CapCut's Auto Cut already exist, Instagram's decision to integrate this functionality directly into its own app is a game changer.
The move reduces the need for creators to transfer footage to a separate editor, making the entire process more streamlined and efficient.
Tool development
Other creator tools introduced by Instagram this year
This year, Instagram has introduced several creator tools, including a "Replace Audio" tool for swapping music on existing feed posts and carousels without deleting and re-uploading them.
The company is also working on launching a new AI assistant in its video-editing app Edits.
Instagram is also testing "Series," a feature that lets creators group related Reels together for viewers to watch in a specific order.
This could potentially turn individual short videos into more structured content.