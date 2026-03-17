You can now modify sound of your Instagram voice notes

Instagram has unveiled a new feature, AI Voice Effects, for voice notes in direct messages (DMs). The innovative tool lets users modify the sound of their recordings before sending them. It adds audio effects to voice messages while keeping the original tone, rhythm and emotion of the speaker intact. This update expands the use of voice messages in private conversations on the platform.

Feature details How to use AI voice effects The AI Voice Effects feature enables users to record a voice note and apply audio transformations before sending it in a DM conversation. The effects can modify the voice by applying character-style filters while keeping the natural delivery of the message. Instagram's goal with this feature is to make voice-based conversations more expressive, enhancing user interaction on the platform.

User experience Multiple voice styles available While Instagram hasn't revealed how many effects will be available at launch, the feature is designed to offer multiple voice styles. These can change the character of the recording without sacrificing clarity. The effects are integrated within the messaging composer, letting users preview different styles before sending their voice note. This way, you can add a unique touch to your messages while ensuring they're still clear and understandable.

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