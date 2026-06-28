The updates are part of the 'Your Algorithm' feature

Instagram is enhancing user control over content feed

By Akash Pandey 02:19 pm Jun 28, 202602:19 pm

What's the story

Instagram is working on new features to enhance user control over their content feed. The updates are part of the platform's "Your Algorithm" feature, which lets users choose topics they want to see more or less of. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, shared this development in a recent post. He said that the company wants "to evolve Your Algorithm from a setting to something that feels central to your experience on Instagram."