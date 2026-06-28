Instagram is enhancing user control over content feed
What's the story
Instagram is working on new features to enhance user control over their content feed. The updates are part of the platform's "Your Algorithm" feature, which lets users choose topics they want to see more or less of. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, shared this development in a recent post. He said that the company wants "to evolve Your Algorithm from a setting to something that feels central to your experience on Instagram."
User control
New ways to access 'Your Algorithm' feature
Mosseri also demonstrated new ways to access the "Your Algorithm" feature. One method is by pulling down on the Instagram feed, which would open up the customization menu. Another way could be swiping up from a Reel, opening a similar prompt for content customization. A third method would involve buttons below each Reel asking if users want to see more of such content in the future.
Feature reception
Mixed reactions from users on algorithm changes
The announcement of the new access methods for the "Your Algorithm" feature has been met with mixed reactions from users. Many have welcomed the idea, appreciating Instagram's efforts to give them more control over their content feed. However, some users have expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of their algorithm, asking for a return to seeing posts from people they follow.