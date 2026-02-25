Instagram TV app now available on Google TV

Instagram has launched its dedicated "Instagram for TV" app on Google TV devices in the US. The move comes two months after the app's debut on Amazon Fire TV in December. The service was initially introduced to let users watch Reels beyond their mobile screens, and now it also allows browsing of Instagram posts directly on TVs.

Competitive edge Instagram takes on YouTube with dedicated TV app With the launch of its TV app, Instagram hopes to take on YouTube, the dominant player in the TV space. The company likely wants users to switch to its TV app while watching content on their couches, much like flipping through TV channels. Notably, rival TikTok also has a dedicated TV app for this purpose.

User experience App offers personalized experience with auto-playing reels The Instagram for TV app offers a personalized experience, showing reels based on users' interests and preferred creators from the main Instagram app. Reels are categorized into channels and topics like comedy, music, and lifestyle. The app also automatically plays reels so users don't have to scroll manually to watch the next video.

