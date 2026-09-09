Instinct launches personal email addresses for users, Noah Shinn announced
Instinct, the $2.5 billion AI assistant, just rolled out personal Instinct email addresses for users.
Announced by founder Noah Shinn on September 8, it means the AI can now handle things like signing up for accounts, handling product returns, or sending business emails, without ever touching your real inbox.
You can even forward order confirmations or group threads to your Instinct address and let the AI sort out returns or remind you only when your input is needed.
Instinct adds 1Password and Stripe integrations
This email feature is part of a bunch of recent upgrades: Instinct teamed up with 1Password to help enable logins to users' existing accounts and added location sharing to help with directions and local finds.
Plus, their Stripe partnership lets you make payments and bookings through the assistant.
Right now, Instinct has reserved some email addresses for its earliest users, and others can claim theirs at mail.instinct.com if you want in on these time-saving tools soon.