Instinct launches personal email addresses for users, Noah Shinn announced

Instinct, the $2.5 billion AI assistant, just rolled out personal Instinct email addresses for users.

Announced by founder Noah Shinn on September 8, it means the AI can now handle things like signing up for accounts, handling product returns, or sending business emails, without ever touching your real inbox.

You can even forward order confirmations or group threads to your Instinct address and let the AI sort out returns or remind you only when your input is needed.