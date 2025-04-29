For Android users: How to set up UPI on Paytm
What's the story
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has transformed the way we transact digitally in India, providing an effortless and instant payment experience.
Integrating UPI with the Paytm app on Android can further simplify your finances by giving you a fast and foolproof way to transact.
Here are the steps you need to take to integrate UPI with Paytm and pay easily with your phone.
App installation
Download and install Paytm app
To start integrating UPI with Paytm, download the latter's app from Google Play Store.
Make sure your device is connected to the internet for seamless download.
After downloading, install the app following on-screen instructions.
Once installed, open the app and set up your account (if you're new) or log in (if you already have an account).
Bank linking
Set up your bank account
After logging into the Paytm app, head over to the "Bank Account" section under "Profile."
Tap on "Add New Bank Account" and select your bank from the list.
The app will automatically fetch details linked to your registered mobile number. Verify these details carefully before proceeding further.
UPI ID creation
Create your UPI ID
Once your bank account is linked successfully, go ahead and create a unique UPI ID within the app.
Head over to "UPI" under "Profile," and tap on "Create New UPI ID."
Follow prompts to generate an ID that suits you best, making sure it complies with any guidelines from both Paytm and NPCI.
MPIN setup
Set up your MPIN for transactions
For safe transactions through UPI on Paytm, it is important to configure an MPIN.
Head back to the "Bank Account" settings from the "Profile" section, and select "Set MPIN."
You will then get SMS instructions from your bank for OTP verification.
Follow these steps carefully to ensure your MPIN is configured properly, making your transactions more secure.
This is a critical step in keeping your app's financial activity secure.
Transaction usage
Start using UPI for transactions
With your bank account linked, unique UPI ID created, and MPIN set, you're all ready to start a seamless transaction journey.
You can now easily send money directly to contacts or scan QR codes at different merchant outlets.
Enjoy the convenience of integrated services that Paytm and UPI offer together, making your financial transactions efficient and hassle-free, without any complications.