Intel and Google partner to build custom CPUs for AI

Intel seeks comeback, plans Ireland ownership

This partnership is all about making computers work smarter, especially as new types of AI need more muscle for complex jobs.

For Intel, it's also a shot at winning back some ground in the chip market after falling behind early on.

They're doubling down by planning to take full ownership of their Ireland manufacturing facility and teaming up with Elon Musk's Terafab project (plus SpaceX and Tesla) to push innovation even further in robotics and data centers.