Intel and Google partner to build custom CPUs for AI
Intel and Google just announced they're working together to build CPUs and custom processors designed for AI.
With AI tech moving from just training models to actually running them in real-world apps, there's a big need for powerful, flexible chips.
Google's will also use Intel's latest Xeon 6 processors to handle everything from everyday computing to heavy-duty AI tasks.
Intel seeks comeback, plans Ireland ownership
This partnership is all about making computers work smarter, especially as new types of AI need more muscle for complex jobs.
For Intel, it's also a shot at winning back some ground in the chip market after falling behind early on.
They're doubling down by planning to take full ownership of their Ireland manufacturing facility and teaming up with Elon Musk's Terafab project (plus SpaceX and Tesla) to push innovation even further in robotics and data centers.