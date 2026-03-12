Intel reveals its fastest gaming CPUs ever

Intel has unveiled its latest desktop chips, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 7 250K Plus. The company claims these are its "fastest gaming desktop processors ever." The new chips will be available from March 26. The flagship model, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, features a whopping 24 cores and can reach turbo speeds of up to an impressive 5.5GHz.

Performance comparison The Core Ultra 7 270K Plus costs $300 Intel claims that the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus outperforms both the Raptor Lake i9-14900K and the Arrow Lake Ultra 9 285K in terms of gaming performance. The chip comes with a price tag of $300, making it a potential competitor for productivity against AMD's Ryzen 7 9700X. The company also promises that its new chips will deliver better multicore performance on a budget.

Gaming enhancements Gains can be as high as 39% in some games Intel's new chips promise improved gaming performance over their immediate predecessors, the 265K and 245K. The company claims gains can be as high as 39% in Shadow of the Tomb Raider with a new Intel Binary Optimization Tool enabled. This tool is a "a first-of-its-kind binary translation layer optimization capability that can improve native performance in select games."

