Intel reveals its fastest gaming CPUs ever
The new chips will be available from March 26

By Mudit Dube
Mar 12, 2026
11:53 am
What's the story

Intel has unveiled its latest desktop chips, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 7 250K Plus. The company claims these are its "fastest gaming desktop processors ever." The new chips will be available from March 26. The flagship model, the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, features a whopping 24 cores and can reach turbo speeds of up to an impressive 5.5GHz.

Performance comparison

The Core Ultra 7 270K Plus costs $300

Intel claims that the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus outperforms both the Raptor Lake i9-14900K and the Arrow Lake Ultra 9 285K in terms of gaming performance. The chip comes with a price tag of $300, making it a potential competitor for productivity against AMD's Ryzen 7 9700X. The company also promises that its new chips will deliver better multicore performance on a budget.

Gaming enhancements

Gains can be as high as 39% in some games

Intel's new chips promise improved gaming performance over their immediate predecessors, the 265K and 245K. The company claims gains can be as high as 39% in Shadow of the Tomb Raider with a new Intel Binary Optimization Tool enabled. This tool is a "a first-of-its-kind binary translation layer optimization capability that can improve native performance in select games."

Tech specs

What else is new?

The new chips come with four more efficiency cores, a 200MHz faster base clock on the P-cores and a 100MHz faster base-clock on the E-cores. They also have a 900MHz faster link between the CPU and memory controller, support for DDR5 7200 MT/s memory, and early support for 4-rank CUDIMM memory modules. However, both chips still run at a TDP of 125W like their immediate predecessors.

