Intel's 'Frugal AI' strategy: Making AI accessible via affordable PCs

Intel 's 'Frugal AI' approach uses smart combos of CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs across regular PCs and edge devices. Their new AI PCs promise over 50% better CPU and graphics performance—plus more efficient NPUs—so you can run things like deepfake detection or content creation right on your device, no fancy GPU needed.

Intel's focus on India and its unique approach to AI

With only about 10% of Indians owning a PC (but nearly everyone having a smartphone), Intel hopes these affordable AI PCs will help students and small businesses get digitally skilled.

The summit also highlighted India's unique frugal, multilingual, and sovereign AI take on building out its own AI infrastructure.