Intel's new AI chip aims to challenge NVIDIA, AMD dominance
Intel is making a fresh push into AI hardware with its new Crescent Island GPU, set to start sampling in the second half of 2026.
After its earlier Gaudi chips didn't quite take off, Intel is now targeting the booming demand for AI power in cloud and data centers.
Crescent Island GPU designed for AI inference
Crescent Island is built specifically for AI inference—think powering chatbots and smart apps behind the scenes.
While details are still under wraps, Intel wants this chip to compete with NVIDIA and AMD, who currently rule the AI GPU world.
This move follows the massive spike in AI needs since ChatGPT made waves back in 2022.
Intel needs to ace customer trials in 2026
NVIDIA and AMD already have a head start with their established GPUs.
For Crescent Island to make an impact, it'll need to impress during customer trials in the second half of 2026.
If it delivers, Intel could finally grab a bigger slice of the fast-growing AI accelerator market.