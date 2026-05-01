International law enforcement dismantles 1st VPN used by ransomware gangs Technology May 22, 2026

Big news in the cyber world: an international coalition of law enforcement agencies, including Europol, just took down First VPN, a service that was helping at least 25 ransomware gangs hide their tracks online.

The operation happened on May 21, 2026. According to the FBI, First VPN let hackers cover up attacks and run botnets from servers spread across 27 countries.

Europol said the service allowed anonymous connections and payments.