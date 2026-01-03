iOS 26.2 update brings more ways to personalize your iPhone

Apple recently released the latest version of its iPhone software, iOS 26.2, bringing a host of new features to customize your device's look and feel. The update focuses on enhancing user experience by providing more ways to personalize the Lock Screen clock, notifications, and reminders in Apple's Reminders app. Here are the key highlights from the update.

Feature upgrade Enhanced Liquid Glass slider for Lock Screen clock The iOS 26.2 update expands the Liquid Glass design feature for the Lock Screen clock. The new version offers a wider range of opacity adjustments, making it possible to make your clock more transparent or opaque than before. This updated slider works with all font options, although the clock size can still only be increased with the default font.

Accessibility enhancement New screen flash feature for notifications The iOS 26.2 update also brings a new 'Screen' option under Settings > Accessibility > Audio & Visual > Flash for Alerts. When enabled, this feature makes your iPhone's display flash briefly when a notification comes in, before returning to its original brightness. You can even use it with the camera flash option for an enhanced effect.