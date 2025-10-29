iOS 26.1 brings 'Liquid glass' backgrounds to your iPhone
Apple's rolling out iOS 26.1 for iPhones in early November 2025, bringing a bunch of interface upgrades and extra security.
The coolest addition? A "Liquid Glass" toggle in Display settings—now you can switch between "Clear" or "Tinted" backgrounds to match your vibe.
Other notable features in the update
You'll be able to stop alarms with a simple slide (no more accidental stops), and finally turn off the lock screen Camera shortcut if it keeps popping up by mistake.
Apple Music is getting swipe-to-skip songs—super handy—and Apple Intelligence will now support more languages like Danish, Turkish, and others.
Background security improvements replace rapid security response
The update swaps out Rapid Security Response for a new "Background Security Improvements" feature that quietly installs security fixes on its own.
Plus, Calendar, Safari, and Photos apps are getting visual changes to keep everything feeling fresh.