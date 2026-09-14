iOS 27 releases today: New features and how to update

The iOS 27 update is compatible with iPhone 11 and newer models, as well as the second- and third-generation iPhone SE.

To install it, users have to open the Settings app on their iPhone, tap on General, select Software Update, wait for their device to check for available updates, then tap Download and Install when prompted.

The availability of the update can vary slightly between devices and regions, so users may not necessarily see it immediately after the rollout begins.