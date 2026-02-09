No major overhaul? iOS 27 to focus on Siri, improvements

Gurman also revealed that the first beta version of iOS 26.4 will be released to developers during the week of February 23. This update will include "some components" of the much-anticipated improvements to Siri, hinting at Apple's continued efforts to enhance its virtual assistant's capabilities and improve the user experience.

Event details

Expected timeline for iOS 27 rollout

The WWDC 2026 is likely to be announced at the end of March and held in the first or second week of June. The major new software updates announced at the event are likely to be made available to developers in beta right after the keynote, with a public release expected in fall. This timeline gives developers ample time to test and adapt their apps for Apple's latest iOS iteration.