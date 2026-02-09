No major overhaul? iOS 27 to focus on Siri, improvements
What's the story
Apple's next major software update, iOS 27, is expected to be unveiled at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). However, the event may not be as exciting as previous years. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the main highlight of this update will be a more personalized Siri with a chatbot interface. The overall focus of the new software platforms will be on performance improvements and bug fixes rather than major new features or design changes.
Beta release
iOS 26.4 beta to include some Siri enhancements
Gurman also revealed that the first beta version of iOS 26.4 will be released to developers during the week of February 23. This update will include "some components" of the much-anticipated improvements to Siri, hinting at Apple's continued efforts to enhance its virtual assistant's capabilities and improve the user experience.
Event details
Expected timeline for iOS 27 rollout
The WWDC 2026 is likely to be announced at the end of March and held in the first or second week of June. The major new software updates announced at the event are likely to be made available to developers in beta right after the keynote, with a public release expected in fall. This timeline gives developers ample time to test and adapt their apps for Apple's latest iOS iteration.