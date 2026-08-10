iPhone 17 on track to beat THIS decade-old record

The extended reign of the iPhone 4 was a period of frustration for customers who were waiting for the iPhone 5.

Instead, Apple launched the iPhone 4S, a model that looked almost identical to its predecessor but came with internal upgrades like Siri integration, an improved camera, and enhanced performance.

The first-ever exclusive carrier for iPhones in the US was AT&T, which launched it first before Verizon joined six months later as its second carrier.