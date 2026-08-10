iPhone 17 on track to beat THIS decade-old record
What's the story
Apple's iPhone 17, launched last September, is on track to break a record that has stood for over a decade. The record in question was set by the iPhone 4, which remained Apple's flagship model for nearly 16 months after its launch in June 2010. The extended tenure of the iPhone 4 was due to Apple's shift in its flagship launch cycle from summer to fall in that year.
Market impact
iPhone 4's extended reign
The extended reign of the iPhone 4 was a period of frustration for customers who were waiting for the iPhone 5.
Instead, Apple launched the iPhone 4S, a model that looked almost identical to its predecessor but came with internal upgrades like Siri integration, an improved camera, and enhanced performance.
The first-ever exclusive carrier for iPhones in the US was AT&T, which launched it first before Verizon joined six months later as its second carrier.
Upcoming models
iPhone 17 set to break record
The iPhone 17 is expected to remain at the top of Apple's mainline lineup for some 18 months, beating the iPhone 4's record and setting a new one for the longest standard iPhone run.
The next model in line, the iPhone 18, is not expected until spring 2027.
This means that Apple will have a long gap between its flagship launches this time around.
Future innovations
Impact of foldable iPhone on flagship replacement cycle
Unlike the iPhone 4 era, Apple now has a Pro line of models that continue to launch every year.
During the iPhone 17-to-iPhone 18 cycle, Apple is still expected to launch Pro models each year, alongside what could be its first foldable iPhone.
If true, a foldable would mark the most significant hardware change in an iPhone's history.