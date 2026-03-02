Apple to launch iPhone 17e, new iPads, Macs this week

Apple is gearing up for a major product launch this week. The tech giant has scheduled an event for March 4, where it is expected to unveil five new products. The upcoming lineup includes the much-anticipated iPhone 17e, as well as new iPads and MacBooks. This will be one of Apple's most varied releases in recent months.

Launch strategy iPhone 17e to be the star of the show According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a three-day announcement spree starting today. The final reveal will be an in-person press event on March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. The star of the show will likely be the iPhone 17e, which is expected to succeed last year's iPhone 16e. The new model could be powered by the A19 chip from iPhone 17 and feature MagSafe charging technology.

Enhanced capabilities Price of the upcoming model The iPhone 17e is also expected to come with Apple's latest cellular and wireless chips. It will have an 18MP front camera with Center Stage for group selfies. As for the price, rumors suggest it will be in line with its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, which was launched in 2025 at $599 (or ₹59,900 in India).

Advertisement

Tech upgrades Apple to also refresh its iPad lineup Apple is also likely to unveil a refreshed entry-level iPad with the A18 chip, bringing Apple Intelligence support for the first time. The new iPad Air models are also expected to switch to an M4 chip. As for Macs, Apple is said to be working on updated MacBook Air and 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by an M5 chip.

Advertisement