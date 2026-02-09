iPhone 17e launching soon with 3 upgrades, no price hike

Apple 's next budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone 17e, is due imminently, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The device will be a successor to last year's first-generation model, the iPhone 16e, and come with three major upgrades. However, despite the improvements, Apple plans to keep the price unchanged at $599 (roughly ₹54,000). The new model will sport an A19 chip from the iPhone 17 and support MagSafe charging.

Tech upgrades C1X modem, N1 networking chip, and Dynamic Island The iPhone 17e will also feature Apple's latest in-house cellular and wireless chips, the C1X modem and N1 networking chip. These were first introduced with the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air, respectively. The C1X modem promises double the networking speeds while being more efficient than its predecessor, C1, on the iPhone 16e. Apple is also expected to introduce Dynamic Island on its cheapest iPhone.

Pricing details Apple might keep the price unchanged Apple's pricing strategy for the iPhone 17e is interesting, especially considering the current lineup. The company sells the iPhone 16e at $599, while the standard iPhone 16 starts at $699. If Apple keeps the base storage of the iPhone 17e at 128GB instead of bumping it up to 256GB like other models in the series, it could make this budget-friendly option more attractive.

Advertisement