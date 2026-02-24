iPhone 18 Pro enters trial production ahead of September debut

Apple has reportedly started the test production of its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. The information comes from a tipster known as Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo. The leaker claims that the new models are already in test production, although their materials and specifications remain largely unchanged from their predecessors.

Design details Devices to get improved main camera with variable aperture The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to sport the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz as their predecessors. Apple is also said to be working on an improved main camera with a variable aperture for these new devices. This system could physically adjust the lens opening to let more light in, especially in low-light conditions.

Color choices New color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models Apple is said to be testing a deep red color option for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The company could also introduce purple and brown variants, but these are likely just different shades of the same red theme. The tech giant has also worked on improving the black-glass replacement process to minimize color differences between Ceramic Shield 2 glass and aluminium frame, resulting in a more unified appearance.

