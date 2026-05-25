iPhone 18 Pro leak hints at taller display, slimmer bezels

Apple 's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series could see a major front-design overhaul, as per recent leaks. Images of alleged protective films for the rumored devices have surfaced online, hinting at taller displays and slimmer proportions. The changes could offer users more screen real estate without drastically altering the feel of the phones in hand.

Design evolution A major redesign in the works The front design of the iPhone Pro series has seen only minor changes over the years. But if these leaks are correct, Apple could be gearing up for a major display redesign since the introduction of Dynamic Island. The leaked films show a smaller Dynamic Island area, slightly off-center at the top of the display, which supports earlier claims that Apple is working to shrink this cutout by some 25-35%.

Display dimensions Bigger displays for the iPhone 18 Pro series The leaked protectors also suggest a possible increase in display size for the iPhone 18 Pro series. Reports indicate that the standard model could sport a 6.4-inch screen while its larger sibling, the Pro Max, could come with a nearly 7-inch panel. This would be an upgrade from the current models which have a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display, respectively.

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