What reviewers are saying about Apple's iPhone 18 Pro
What's the story
The first reviews of Apple's latest flagships, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are out. Reviewers agree that these models have been overshadowed by the iPhone Duo. Marques Brownlee, in his YouTube review, questioned if the new models are overpriced. He described them as an "S release," a refinement of their predecessors rather than a major leap forward.
Tech advancements
'iPhone you're probably going to settle for'
Brownlee praised the 2nm chip in the iPhone 18 Pro, saying it does a lot of heavy lifting. He also highlighted the variable aperture camera as a subtle but potentially valuable upgrade for photography needs.
Robert Leedham from GQ echoed this sentiment, calling the new model "the iPhone you're probably going to settle for" instead of its pricier counterpart, the $2,000 iPhone Duo.
Camera capabilities
Debate on camera upgrades
Leedham stressed that the expanded aperture of the iPhone 18 Pro is really for photographers who know how to use it.
However, Mashable disagreed with this, saying even non-professionals can take great photos with these new models.
The Verge took a middle ground on the camera upgrades in the iPhone 18 Pro, saying they offer minor image quality improvements.
Most reviewers agreed that despite all the attention on the iPhone Duo, the iPhone 18 Pro is a more practical buy.