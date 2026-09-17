What reviewers are saying about Apple's iPhone 18 Pro

Leedham stressed that the expanded aperture of the iPhone 18 Pro is really for photographers who know how to use it.

However, Mashable disagreed with this, saying even non-professionals can take great photos with these new models.

The Verge took a middle ground on the camera upgrades in the iPhone 18 Pro, saying they offer minor image quality improvements.

Most reviewers agreed that despite all the attention on the iPhone Duo, the iPhone 18 Pro is a more practical buy.