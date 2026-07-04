iPhone 18 won't support these iOS 27 features

Price hike

Rising RAM costs could lead to price hike

The cost of RAM and NAND storage chips has shot up due to a supply shortage. This has led Apple to increase the prices of over a dozen products last month. However, the iPhones have so far remained unaffected by these price hikes. Analysts have predicted that the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could be priced $100 to $200 higher than their predecessors, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e.