iPhone 18 won't support these iOS 27 features
What's the story
The upcoming iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models will sport an upgraded RAM of 9GB, a jump from the previous generation's 8GB. However, despite this enhancement, they won't be able to support two new features introduced in Apple's latest operating system, iOS 27. The revelation comes from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared the information on X.
Feature requirements
Siri's voice expressiveness and pace require more RAM
The two new features, which are part of Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) suite, are the ability to customize Siri's voice expressiveness and pace, and an improved speech-to-text dictation. The advanced on-device Apple Intelligence model that enables these capabilities requires a minimum of 12GB RAM. This is why even with the increased RAM, the iPhone 18 series won't be able to support these new features.
RAM details
How much RAM will the iPhone 18 series have?
The iPhone 18 series will feature the following RAM specifications: iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 with 9GB, and the higher-end models, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra with a whopping 12GB. As for the upcoming generation, it is presumed that the second-generation iPhone Air will have 12GB of RAM.
Price hike
Rising RAM costs could lead to price hike
The cost of RAM and NAND storage chips has shot up due to a supply shortage. This has led Apple to increase the prices of over a dozen products last month. However, the iPhones have so far remained unaffected by these price hikes. Analysts have predicted that the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could be priced $100 to $200 higher than their predecessors, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e.