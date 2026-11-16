iPhone 18 to launch in spring 2027: What to expect
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch the standard iPhone 18 in spring 2027, according to industry reports. The device will be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air. The staggered release schedule is said to be due to Apple's desire for each device to get its own share of attention. Also, component shortages caused by the production of the iPhone Duo made a later release for base models more practical.
Pricing details
What will be the price of iPhone 18?
The standard iPhone 18 is expected to start at ₹99,900 in India. The device will reportedly be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.
A 1TB option isn't expected for the base model and may continue to be exclusive to the Pro lineup.
This information has not been officially confirmed by Apple yet.
Tech specs
What will be the upgrades in iPhone 18?
The iPhone 18 is unlikely to sport major design changes, with most upgrades being internal.
It will reportedly be powered by the A20 chip, built on a 2nm process for improved performance and power efficiency.
The device will likely sport a larger battery than its predecessor, the iPhone 17.
The display is expected to remain a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic Island cutout at the top.
Camera specs
The device may feature Apple's C2 modem
The iPhone 18 is expected to retain the main and ultra-wide cameras from its predecessor, both with 48MP sensors.
The device will also feature Apple's C2 modem for improved cellular connectivity and reduced energy consumption.
RAM is expected to be between 8GB and 9GB, making multitasking smoother than ever before.