iPhone Duo fails JerryRigEverything's durability test
What's the story
Apple's iPhone Duo has failed a durability test conducted by popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything. The test exposed potential vulnerabilities in the device's flexible inner display and hinge, with dust intrusion and bending causing visible damage. While these results raise concerns over the device's durability, it's worth noting that it was deliberately subjected to extreme conditions, not regular everyday use.
Test results
Inner display scratched at level 2 on Mohs scale
The test revealed that the iPhone Duo's inner display scratched at level 2 on the Mohs hardness scale, while the outer display resisted scratching until level 7.
This is a common issue with foldable phones as their flexible inner screens need softer protective layers than regular glass displays.
The test also raised concerns over the iPhone Duo's hinge mechanism, which got dust inside during testing and failed to close completely.
Damage details
Permanent green line appeared across inner display
The most dramatic moment of the test came during the bending assessment.
When pressure was applied to the iPhone Duo, a permanent green line appeared across its inner display. Further bending caused more lines to form until it became unresponsive.
Although this doesn't necessarily indicate how likely similar damage is under normal use, it does show what could happen if too much pressure is applied to the device.
Repair implications
Display replacement could cost around $1,000
The potential cost of replacing the damaged inner display is estimated at $999 in the US and ₹1,49,900 in India. This could be a major factor for consumers considering a premium foldable smartphone.
The durability test highlights the engineering challenges of integrating a large flexible display with a compact hinge.
While these results may alarm potential buyers, it's important to consider independent testing under extreme conditions alongside long-term everyday-use reviews before making conclusions about overall reliability.