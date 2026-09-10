iPhone Duo: How Apple made the foldable crease almost invisible
What's the story
Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market, unveiling its first-ever device in this category: the iPhone Duo. The new model features a 5.4-inch external display and a larger 7.6-inch internal one, similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8's dimensions. However, it also brings some unique design elements and features that set it apart from other foldables in the market, particularly a crease that is almost invisibile.
Display innovation
How the internal display is made
The 7.6-inch internal display of the iPhone Duo is a marvel of engineering.
It features multiple layers, including custom polymer, an OLED panel, glass layers, and a titanium backing held together with flexible glue.
This unique construction allows for some flexibility while maintaining durability. The device also boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Crease solution
Special nano-texture covering to hide crease and reflections
One of the biggest concerns with foldable phones is the crease that forms at the folding point.
Apple has tackled this issue head-on with a special nano-texture covering on the main display of the iPhone Duo.
This innovative layer scatters light, effectively hiding any potential creases and giving the big screen a matte finish that's unusual in the smartphone space.
Almost!
What hands-on experiences tell about Duo's crease
Early hands-on impressions reveal that Apple hasn't completely eliminated the display crease.
While the matte nano-texture finish helps diffuse reflections and keeps the hinge line subtle head-on, the groove remains noticeable under specific lighting angles.
The crease is an unavoidable physical reality of foldable screens and the iPhone Duo is no exception.
Performance review
A20 Pro chip and other features
The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's new 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip, promising top-notch performance.
It also comes with a 48MP main camera and 2x optical zoom, though some users may find the zoom range limited.
The device supports multitasking on its large screen and includes an in-screen FaceTime Camera that disappears when not in use for an uninterrupted viewing experience.