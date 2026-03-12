Apple's foldable iPhone to feature iPad-style interface, Touch ID

Apple 's upcoming foldable iPhone is expected to sport an iPad-style interface, enabling users to view multiple apps side-by-side. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the outer display would be similar in size to a small iPhone. The inner display will have a wider aspect ratio, like Google 's first-gen Pixel Fold, but unlike other foldable flagships such as Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7.

App compatibility Foldable iPhone won't support existing iPad apps Despite the new layout promising improved multitasking capabilities, Gurman has reported that the foldable iPhone won't support existing iPad apps. However, Apple is said to be leveraging the device's larger screen real estate by updating its "core" apps with a sidebar on the left side of the screen. This will also let developers make their iPhone versions more iPad-like.

Security features Touch ID could replace Face ID Gurman also revealed that Apple's foldable could replace Face ID with Touch ID, embedded in the device's side button. This is because "the front panel is too thin to accommodate the Face ID sensor array," Gurman reports. Instead of the pill-shaped housing for the front-facing camera and Face ID, Apple will reportedly use a small-hole punch camera instead.

Advertisement