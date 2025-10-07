iPhones can now screen your calls for you
Apple just dropped iOS 26, and one of its coolest new features is Call Screening.
Now, when an unknown number calls, your iPhone picks up for you and asks the caller to say who they are and why they're calling—so you only get interrupted if it's actually important.
The feature is free with the update on supported iPhones.
How to enable the feature
Call Screening runs entirely on your device using AI, so your call info stays private and never leaves your phone.
Most iPhones running iOS 26 can use it (though some regions or languages might not be supported yet).
To turn it on, just head to Settings > Phone > Call Screening.
Other new features in iOS 26
There's also Hold Assist, which lets you know as soon as a real person comes on the line when you're stuck on hold.
Plus, Call Screening works with Live Voicemail for instant transcriptions and real-time caller info.
How it compares to Android call screening
Unlike Google Pixel's cloud-based call screening (which has been around a while), Apple's version keeps everything private by staying on-device.
Most Android phones don't have built-in screening like this—so if spam calls drive you nuts, this update could be a real game-changer for iPhone users.