CES 2026: iPolish's smart nails change color at your command

At the ongoing CES 2026 , iPolish has unveiled an innovative product that could revolutionize the beauty industry. The company is showcasing press-on acrylic nails that can change color with an electric charge. The technology is reminiscent of a scene from the original Total Recall movie where a digital pen was used to change nail polish colors.

Technology How the color-changing nails work To use the color-changing feature, users need to charge a wand that connects to their phone. After selecting a desired color, they just have to place the tip of the nail into the wand. This device then sends a short electric charge into the nail, changing its color in about five seconds. Though iPolish hasn't revealed much about this process, it likely involves some electrochemical reactions.

Versatility iPolish nails: A palette of 400 colors Each iPolish nail can display up to 400 colors, and the change can be done as many times as desired. This means you won't have to stick to a single color scheme between salon visits. The starter set of these innovative nails costs $95 and includes two sets - one in Ballerina cut and another in Squoval shape.