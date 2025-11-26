iQOO 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7000mAh battery launched

iQOO just dropped its latest flagship, the iQOO 15, in India. Powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and packing a huge 7,000mAh battery, this phone is built for gamers and power users. It comes in two versions: ₹72,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage and ₹79,999 for the beefier 16GB RAM/512GB storage.

Specs at a glance You get a sharp and vibrant 6.85-inch Samsung OLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and up to crazy-bright 2,600 nits, reaching 6,000 nits in certain HDR scenarios.

The triple rear cameras feature a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens offering 3.7x lossless zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Fast charging? Absolutely—100W wired options keep you going.

Durability & updates The iQOO 15 is tough too—IP68/IP69 rated against dust and water—and promises five years of software updates.

Sales start November 27 for Priority Pass users and December 1 for everyone else.