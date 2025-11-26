WhatsApp now shows confetti on reacting to messages using emojis

WhatsApp has released a new Android update, version 2.25.35.11, through the Google Play Beta Program. The major highlight of this update is a festive confetti animation that appears when users react to messages with certain emojis. The feature is currently available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

Feature details A fun addition to WhatsApp chats The confetti animation is a purely decorative feature that adds a lively touch to WhatsApp chats. It transforms ordinary reactions into interactive moments, making conversations more visually engaging during special occasions. The update also brings the Party Popper emoji to the default set in WhatsApp's reaction tray for easier access, ensuring users can quickly trigger this festive effect on any message.

Animation technology Lottie framework powers animations The confetti animations in WhatsApp are powered by the Lottie framework, a tool that enables the creation of high-quality animations without compromising app performance. Lottie ensures these festive reactions are smooth and responsive, enhancing user engagement without causing any lag or delay. The framework also allows for detailed, multi-layered animations that would be difficult to achieve with traditional methods.