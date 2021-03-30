Last updated on Mar 30, 2021, 11:52 am

iQOO is expected to launch the Neo5 model in India soon. In the latest development, the handset (model number I2012) has been spotted on the Google Play Console with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a curved display, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. To recall, the Neo5 was launched in China earlier this month. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The smartphone boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO Neo5 features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is available in Black, Blue, and Orange color options.

Information There is a 48MP main camera

The iQOO Neo5 packs a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It supports 66W fast-charging

The iQOO Neo5 is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo5: Pricing and availability