iQOO Neo5's Indian variant listed on Google Play ConsoleLast updated on Mar 30, 2021, 11:52 am
iQOO is expected to launch the Neo5 model in India soon. In the latest development, the handset (model number I2012) has been spotted on the Google Play Console with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a curved display, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.
To recall, the Neo5 was launched in China earlier this month.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The smartphone boasts of a 120Hz AMOLED screen
The iQOO Neo5 features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit.
The device sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is available in Black, Blue, and Orange color options.
Information
There is a 48MP main camera
The iQOO Neo5 packs a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
It supports 66W fast-charging
The iQOO Neo5 is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
iQOO Neo5: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the iQOO Neo5 in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in China, the handset starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,700).