iQOO Z3 5G will be priced at around Rs. 20,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 01:05 pm

Prior to launch, iQOO Z3 5G's prices in India tipped

iQOO is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, iQOO Z3 5G, in India on June 8. In the latest development, tipster Debayan Roy has claimed that the handset is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 19,990-23,990. Additionally, iQOO has confirmed that the device will have a Snapdragon 768G chipset, a 64MP main camera, and a '3GB Extended RAM' feature.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The iQOO Z3 5G, which is already available in China, features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

Information

It is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera

The iQOO Z3 5G has a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) camera.

Internals

It offers 55W fast-charging support

The iQOO Z3 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 768G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z3 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the leak, the iQOO Z3 5G will be priced at Rs. 19,990-20,990 for the 6GB/128GB base model, Rs. 21,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB/256GB top-end version. The handset will be available for purchase via Amazon.