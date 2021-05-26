iQOO Z3's India launch date and prices tipped
iQOO is likely to launch its Z3 smartphone in India next month. According to Moneycontrol, the company is planning to announce it between June 10-15. The report has also claimed that the handset will be priced at around Rs. 25,000. The iQOO Z3 was first announced in China in March. It comes with a Snapdragon 768G chipset, a 120Hz display, and triple rear cameras.
The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display
The iQOO Z3 features a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Silver color options.
It sports a 64MP main camera
The iQOO Z3 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper is present on the front.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 768G processor
The iQOO Z3 draws power from a Snapdragon 768G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Origin OS and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
iQOO Z3: Pricing and availability
According to the report, the iQOO Z3 is likely to be priced in India at around Rs. 25,000. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch, which is tipped for mid-June.