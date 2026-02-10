IRCTC introduces resume/retry booking feature: How it works
IRCTC just rolled out a Resume/Retry Booking feature on its iPay app, starting February 10, 2026.
Now, if your train ticket payment goes through but the booking fails (when IRCTC does not receive the bank's successful payment response), you can reuse the same amount for the next consecutive booking on the same day, provided the transaction amounts are equal—the feature aims to reduce failed transactions and ensure that passengers don't lose money or time.
Payment methods and blocked funds
You can pay using cards, UPI, net banking, wallets—pretty much any usual method.
If your ticket isn't confirmed after a failed transaction, your blocked funds (the lien) are released or refunded as per standard bank and IRCTC procedures.
The backend is handled by IRCTC and payment systems for smoother processing.
Quick reminder about Aadhaar authentication
From January 12, 2026, you'll need to complete Aadhaar authentication when booking general tickets on the first day of Advance Reservation Period.
Just log in to irctc.co.in and follow the steps under My Account > Authenticate User—it's quick but don't forget your OTP!