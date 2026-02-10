IRCTC introduces resume/retry booking feature: How it works Technology Feb 10, 2026

IRCTC just rolled out a Resume/Retry Booking feature on its iPay app, starting February 10, 2026.

Now, if your train ticket payment goes through but the booking fails (when IRCTC does not receive the bank's successful payment response), you can reuse the same amount for the next consecutive booking on the same day, provided the transaction amounts are equal—the feature aims to reduce failed transactions and ensure that passengers don't lose money or time.